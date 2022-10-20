  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

3 Indians among 4 arrested after shootout in Nepal

3 Indians among 4 arrested after shootout in Nepal
x

Representative image

Highlights

The head of the cooperative in Bagmati Municipality where the victim works was also arrested by the Nepalese police. All four accused were arrested as they were trying to cross the India-Nepal border on Wednesday night, the paper added.

Three Indian nationals were among four persons arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Nepal's Madhesh province, bordering India, according to a media report on Thursday. Gulshan Singh (22), Saurabh Shah (20), and Rehan Singh (20), all hailing from Bihar were arrested for a shootout that took place on Wednesday in Madhesh province's Bagmati municipality, in which a man was shot at, My Republica newspaper reported.

The injured man is being treated at the Namuna Hospital in Sarlahi district. The head of the cooperative in Bagmati Municipality where the victim works was also arrested by the Nepalese police. All four accused were arrested as they were trying to cross the India-Nepal border on Wednesday night, the paper added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X