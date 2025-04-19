Live
- Rising liver disease rates prompt Olive Hospital to lead awareness push on World Liver Day
- MP Dy CM Rajendra Shukla slams Congress on National Herald case
- Telangana Inter Exam Results likely in April 22
- Strong 5.8 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, J&K
- Actress Aishwarya Rajesh Grand Opening of Kanaka Vasthra Silks – A New Legacy in Kanjivaram Elegance at Kukatpally
- Pioneering Sustainable Pumping Innovation: Pump Academy’s Flagship Product iPUMPNET at the Helm
- Samyuktha Menon Inaugurates Neelambhhari Silks 1st Store in A.S. Rao Nagar
- Nothing to ramp up exports from India amid global trade uncertainty: CEO
- World Liver Day 2025: A Wake-Up Call for India’s Liver Health Crisis
- Scientists create novel method to identify healthy and cancerous cells
4 dead, 12 feared trapped in Delhi's Mustafabad building collapse: NDRF
At least four people have died and around 12 are feared trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in the Mustafabad area of Delhi in the early...
At least four people have died and around 12 are feared trapped after a four-storey building collapsed in the Mustafabad area of Delhi in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.
The incident occurred around 3 a.m., following intense overnight rainfall and thunderstorms that hit several parts of the city.
Sandeep Lamba, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East District), said, “Four among the 14 rescued succumbed to their injuries... The building was four floor high. Rescue operations are ongoing, and eight to ten people are still feared trapped.”
Providing an update from the ground, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) official Mohan Shaheedi said, “Around 12 people are feared trapped under the debris, including 9 adults and 3 children. According to information from local sources, 6 people have been rescued so far and shifted to the hospital. Two NDRF teams are present at the site, supported by Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, and volunteers.”
He added, “Authorities are identifying cavities and possible locations under the debris where survivors may be trapped. Technical searches are underway using rescue dogs to detect any signs of life. If any indication is found, special focus is given to that area. The operation is highly challenging and is being carried out with the utmost care.”
Teams from the NDRF, Delhi Police, Fire Services, and local volunteers continue to work tirelessly at the site.
The area has been sealed off as the rescue operation enters a critical phase. The exact cause of the collapse will be investigated once the rescue efforts conclude. Rescue operations are underway.
The house collapse incident occurred just hours after a sudden shift in Delhi's weather on Friday night when heavy rainfall and thunderstorms lashed several parts of the city.