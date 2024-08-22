48th edition of dance drama ‘Krishna’ from August 23

New Delhi: The legend of lord Krishna will come alive on stage at Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK) from August 23 at the 48th edition of the enchanting dance drama ‘Krishna’.

Directed by Shobha Deepak Singh, vice chairperson of SBKK, the production promises a mesmerising journey through Krishna’s life -- from his playful childhood antics to his profound wisdom. The dance drama will bring artistes from across the country to portray Krishna’s romance with nature, his compassion as well as his rise to divine reverence to life through captivating dance performances.

“’Krishna’ is a living testament to Lord Krishna’s timeless wisdom. Through captivating storytelling and artistic brilliance, we bring his life’s journey to the stage. Each performance is a symphony of dance, music, and visuals, creating a world where divine and human intertwine,” Singh said in a statement. “Amidst life’s complexities, we offer a message of hope and peace, echoing the enduring spirit of Krishna,” she added.

The dance drama employs traditional Indian dance forms and martial arts like Mayurbhanj Chhau, Kathak, Kalaripayattu to depict the various facets of lord Krishna’s life, from his birth to his role in the epic Mahabharata. The production will blend Indian classical choreography with cutting-edge technology, LED wall, intricate sets, and opulent costumes.

Tickets for the shows will be available for Rs 3,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 300 on BookMyShow and at Kendra Office from August 12. The show will come to a close on August 26.