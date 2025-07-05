69 dead, many missing in Himachal floods

New Delhi: At least 69 people have died, over 50 are missing as Himachal Pradesh battles cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides triggered by days of continuous monsoon rainfall, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told reporters on Friday. Meanwhile, a heavy rain alert is in place for all districts in the state till July 7.

The Chief Minister said 14 separate cloudbursts had been reported since the onset of the monsoon, which has damaged roads and drinking water projects, as well as electricity supply to several areas.