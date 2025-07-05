Live
- 3,000 cusecs water released from Sagar
- China warns India against interfering in Tibet matters
- ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ passes US Congress
- SC rejects plea against NEET-UG answer key, results
- A borrowed knife
- 69 dead, many missing in Himachal floods
- AI-powered ‘Bhu Mitra’ to resolve all land-related issues
- Ramakrishna Electronics’ bank fraud: ED grills Allu Aravind
- SP focuses on transparent services to public
- JSP pays tributes to national leaders
69 dead, many missing in Himachal floods
Highlights
New Delhi: At least 69 people have died, over 50 are missing as Himachal Pradesh battles cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides triggered by days...
New Delhi: At least 69 people have died, over 50 are missing as Himachal Pradesh battles cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides triggered by days of continuous monsoon rainfall, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told reporters on Friday. Meanwhile, a heavy rain alert is in place for all districts in the state till July 7.
The Chief Minister said 14 separate cloudbursts had been reported since the onset of the monsoon, which has damaged roads and drinking water projects, as well as electricity supply to several areas.
Next Story