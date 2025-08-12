70-yr-old arrested in Raj CMO bomb threat case

Jaipur: A 70-year-old accused has been arrested by the Rajasthan Police after the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in Jaipur received a bomb threat on Monday, an official said.

The official said that the bomb threat put the security agencies on high alert, adding that the alert was reported to the police control room, following which senior officials were informed, and multiple agencies were deployed to the spot.

He added that a thorough search was conducted, but no suspicious object was found.

Meanwhile, DCP South Rajarshi Raj said that the threatening call was received at around 12:30 pm. The caller claimed he would blow up the CMO with a bomb. The information was immediately shared with all concerned officials, and security teams were activated.

However, a cyber team traced the caller’s location through his phone number and arrested the 70-year-old accused, identified as a drug addict. He is being brought to Jaipur for interrogation.

On July 26, the CMO had also received a bomb threat via an email sent to Jaipur airport, warning of explosions at both the CMO and the airport. The threat also turned out to be a hoax after investigation.

Jaipur has witnessed a spate of bomb threats in recent months, all of which turned out to be hoaxes after investigation. On 16 June, The Palace School at Jaleb Chowk received a bomb threat via email. As the school was closed, the message went unnoticed until the next day, when the administration informed the police.

On 30 May, threats were issued against the Mansarovar Metro Station and two courts - the Jaipur Metro Court and a Family Court. Both courts received threatening emails.

The Family Court was searched for nearly four hours, while the Jaipur Metro Court was cleared after an hour-long search. Between 8 and 13 May, Sawai Mansingh Stadium was repeatedly targeted with threats. The email on 13 May not only warned of a blast but also demanded justice for a rape victim.

On 9 May, Jaipur Metro authorities received an email threatening to blow up both the metro station and the train, citing the “success of Operation Sindoor.” No explosives were found in any of the cases.