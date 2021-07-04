98% Delhi govt schools maintain pupil-teacher ratio: Siosdia

Around 50 per cent of the schools being run by the Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCDs) in the capital have failed to maintain pupil-teacher ratio (PTR) under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday.

On the contrary, schools operating under Delhi government have achieved 98 per cent PTR, Sisodia, who hold the Education portfolio, said at a press conference.



Citing a Central government report, he said: "MCD's schools are not in good condition and are counted amongst the lowest category schools. These schools are tarnishing the image of entire Delhi."



The Central government's report suggested that around 58 per cent schools under East Delhi Municipal Corporation have failed to maintain the PTR, while for North and South MCDs, the figures are 46 and 39 per cent, respectively.



"This establishes the fact that BJP-ruled MCDs are so incompetent that they haven't been able to provide teachers to their students. This is putting Delhi's reputation at stake," Sisodia said.

