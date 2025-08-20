A Facebook friendship ends in murder

Berhampur: What began as a virtual friendship on Facebook in 2019 ended in a spine-chilling tale of betrayal and murder at Sreema Nagar here. The case, which has shaken Ganjam district, unfolded when 32-year-old Chitrasen Swain lodged a complaint on August 11 stating the brutal killing of his sister, Gayatri Swain, and the grievous attack on her 11-year-old daughter, Neelam.

According to police, the accused, initially identified as Sunil Swain (27), had developed a secret relationship with Gayatri while working in Mumbai. Despite her marriage to Sadhu Charan Swain, their bond grew intimate, leading to a turbulent chapter of elopement, estrangement and reconciliation. However, as misunderstandings brewed, Gayatri began distancing herself by ignoring his calls and choosing her family over him.

On the fateful night of August 10, filled with rage and humiliation, the accused barged into her rented home at Sreema Nagar, where a heated quarrel turned fatal. Armed with a sharp weapon, he mercilessly attacked Gayatri, killing her on the spot. He then assaulted young Neelam and presuming her to be dead, fled the spot past midnight.

The next morning, suspicion by the house owner revealed the ghastly crime. Neelam was rushed to MKCG Hospital before being shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar in a critical condition. The CCTV footage became the key to tracing the culprit, leading to a dramatic arrest at Wadi Railway Station in Karnataka on August 16 with the support of RPF personnel, said Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M on Tuesday. The accused was produced before the Civil Judge & JMFC Court at Sedam, Chittapur and then brought to Odisha on transit remand, the SP said.

In a shocking twist, investigators later discovered that the accused’s true identity was Santanu Patra (29) of Balasore district. He was already wanted in heinous 2019 POCSO rape case involving his cousins. Living under a false name, he had absconded to Mumbai, where he met Gayatri through Facebook, setting in motion the tragic chain of events. Police have secured his remand for further investigation, even as Berhampur continues to reel under the shadow of this heart-wrenching crime where love, deception and violence fatally collided.