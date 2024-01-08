Live
- $3,499 Apple’s mixed reality headset Vision Pro to launch on Feb 2
- Bengal LoP writes to I-T Dept, seeks probe against Abhishek Banerjee on funding source for govt scheme
- ‘Worship your body’: Rubina Dilaik gives glimpse into her postpartum journey
- PIL against Pontiff dismissed by HC
- UKK Season 2: Gujarat Giants go top with dominating win over Telugu Yoddhas
- Odisha: Former minister Balabhadra Majhi quits BJD
- 79% Americans think surgery for weight loss should be last resort: Study
- 500 women students of Haryana university accuse professor of sexual harassment
- Bihar ACS Pathak goes on leave after fracas with prominent Patna doctor
- Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has reached 11 cr people in last 50 days: PM Modi
Just In
A Raja arranges flight tickets to transport body of 3-year-old killed by leopard to Jharkhand
DMK leader and Member of Parliament from Nilgiris, A Raja has arranged flight tickets to transport the body of three-year-old Nancy who was killed in an attack by a leopard on January 6 at Pandalur.
Chennai: DMK leader and Member of Parliament from Nilgiris, A Raja has arranged flight tickets to transport the body of three-year-old Nancy who was killed in an attack by a leopard on January 6 at Pandalur.
In a press statement on Monday, the Nilgiris district administration said the former Union Minister, A Raja, had also made arrangements for flight tickets for the deceased girl’s parents to Jharkhand.
The MP acted after he understood that the body takes more than three days to reach Jharkhand by road.
The child’s body was embalmed at Udhagamandalam Medical College and Hospital and will be taken to Coimbatore and from there by air to Chennai and then to Ranchi.
The leopard that killed the girl had earlier killed another person besides injuring three persons.
The leopard was tranquilized and captured on January 7.
It may be recalled that the people of Pandalur had conducted a series of protests and had blocked the road leading to a war of words with the forest officials.