A widow’s plea against bail in Pitabas murder case

Berhampur: In a poignant and emotionally charged appeal, Susmita Panda, wife of slain BJP leader and senior advocate Pitabas Panda, has urged the Odisha Police to ensure that the alleged conspirators and accused in her husband’s murder are denied bail until the case reaches a decisive and lawful conclusion.

Addressing the media at her Baikunthanagar residence, Susmita, accompanied by her two brothers-in-law, voiced deep concern over the safety of her family. “We are spending our days in fear. We request the Chief Minister to ensure justice for us,” she said with folded hands, voice trembling with grief.

Susmita said her son received threatening phone calls from unknown numbers on October 27 and 28, warning them to withdraw the case. The callers, identifying themselves as supporters of Bikram Panda, allegedly hurled abuses and declared that mother and son would face the same fate as Pitabas if they pursued the case. Subsequently, Pitabas Panda’s brother Purnachandra lodged an FIR at BN Pur police station on November 3. “We have faith in Berhampur Police, but we urgently seek security for our lives,” Susmita appealed.

Recounting the relationship between Pitabas and the arrested accused Bikram Panda, Susmita said Bikram used to frequently visit their house when the family lived in Neelakantha Nagar. “I do not know what happened to their relationship. My husband never spoke to me about court matters or political engagements,” she said.

On the day of the tragedy, Susmita spoke to Pitabas at around 6 pm. At 8 pm, Pitabas had told her not to cook dinner as he would bring food from outside. The news of his fatal shooting reached her around 10 pm. “Bikram came to our house the next day, hugged my son and assured us justice. But later, we were shocked to learn of his arrest in the conspiracy,” she said, her grief turning to disbelief.

The phone numbers used for the threats are now with the police. Preliminary identification through Truecaller suggests the names ‘Vicky’ and ‘Das’, sources said. The bereaved family now awaits protection and justice.