AAP, Cong decide to go solo in Pb: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Rebuffing rumours about all not well in opposition bloc INDIA, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that it is "mutual decision" of the AAP and Congress to go solo in Punjab for the Lok Sabha elections, and there are no differences between them.

Talking to reporters about AAP's decision to go it alone in Punjab, Kejriwal, who met Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi for lunch, said that the decision was mutual and there is no hostility over this.

The Chief Minister said that the AAP is holding seat-sharing talks with the Congress in Delhi as not going for it will make things easy for the BJP.

Since a decade, the BJP has been winning all seven parliamentary seats in the national capital.

Earlier, when Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced AAP's decision contest all 13 seats in the state, Punjab Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa had said that is what the grand old party wants exactly.

Kejriwal said that had his former Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren joined hands with the BJP, he would not have been in jail. Kejriwal had a telephonic conversation with Soren's wife Kalpana Murmu Soren, who thanked him for his support.

Taking to X, she said, "Today I had a telephonic conversation with honourable CM ArvindKejriwal ji. In the post in Hindi, she stressed on the need to come together to fight the "conspiracy" of the BJP. "Today the entire country is watching the conspiracy of the central government and the BJP.

Everyone is upset to see how democracy is being sabotaged in Jharkhand as well as in Delhi and other non-BJP ruled states.