AAP Demands Rs 1 Crore Compensation After Delhi Airport Roof Collapse

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for the kin of the person killed in the recent roof collapse incident at Delhi airport.

During a press conference, AAP leader Jasmine Shah called for the BJP-led central government to provide explanations for the mishap. Shah also insisted on a high-level probe into the matter.

The incident occurred around 5 am when a canopy at the departure area collapsed, trapping several individuals and resulting in one death and multiple injuries.