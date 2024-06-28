Live
- Indonesia arrests 103 foreigners linked to cybercrime in Bali
- Shafali Varma, Smriti Mandhana power India-W to record-breaking score vs South Africa on Day 1
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ producers emphasize love for cinema
- Palabhishekam for KCR Khammam.. Sitarama project trial run success
- Thousands join rally opposing division of Manipur
- Suriya’s‘Kanguva’announces release date; set to clash with Rajini’s ‘Vettaiyan’
- Coal auction should be stopped Protest under CPM Bhadrachalam Town Committee
- 7.2 magnitude quake jolts Peru
- Sensex, Nifty snap four-day winning streak amid profit booking in financial stocks
- Iranian nationals in Syria cast vote in Presidential election
AAP Demands Rs 1 Crore Compensation After Delhi Airport Roof Collapse
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for the kin of the person killed and Rs 50 lakh for those injured in the Delhi airport roof collapse. The incident involved the falling of a portion of T1 roof, resulting in one death and eight injuries.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for the kin of the person killed in the recent roof collapse incident at Delhi airport.
During a press conference, AAP leader Jasmine Shah called for the BJP-led central government to provide explanations for the mishap. Shah also insisted on a high-level probe into the matter.
The incident occurred around 5 am when a canopy at the departure area collapsed, trapping several individuals and resulting in one death and multiple injuries.
