AAP to launch 'Mei Bhi Kejriwal' signature campaign tomorrow, Delhiites to decide governance fate

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said that it is initiating a signature campaign to gauge public opinion on whether, in the event of his arrest, should Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal run the government from jail or resign.

During a joint press conference, AAP minister Gopal Rai and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha stated that the decision on whether Arvind Kejriwal should resign or continue governing from behind bars lies with the people of Delhi.

"We are launching the 'Mei Bhi Kejriwal' signature campaign from December 1 to 20 at all 2600 polling stations in Delhi. All ministers, MLAs, members, and workers will participate. Teams have been formed to visit households, distribute prepared pamphlets, and gather people's opinions," said Rai.

Raghav Chadha emphasised that Arvind Kejriwal poses a challenge to the BJP, asserting, "BJP is attempting to implicate AAP leaders in false cases to weaken the party and undermine Kejriwal.

If BJP believes that after the arrest everything will conclude, we are prepared to govern from behind bars. All members have appealed to continue running the government from jail."

Earlier this month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued a notice to the Chief Minister in an alleged liquor scam case.

However, Kejriwal dismissed the summons as "illegal and politically motivated" sent at the behest of the BJP.