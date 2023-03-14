AAP’s campaign against arrests of Sisodia, Jain

New Delhi: The AAP on Monday kicked off signature and door-to-door campaigns as part of its protest against the arrest of party leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on corruption charges.

The campaigns started near the Metro station at Laxmi Nagar in the presence of Gopal Rai, the AAP's Delhi convenor.

The AAP has alleged that Jain and Sisodia were arrested to stop the Delhi government's good work in health and education. Through these campaigns, the AAP aims to apprise people about the "false cases" registered against Sisodia and Jain. Replying to Hans India's question, Rai said Sisodia resigned so that the government functioning can be run smoothly. ain is lodged in Tihar jail in connection with a money laundering case. He was arrested last May.

The CBI arrested Sisodia on February 26 in connection with alleged irregularities related to implementation of the now scrapped Excise Policy, 2021-22. The two leaders have since resigned from the Delhi Cabinet, being replaced by Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj. BJP leaders on Monday also staged a 'maunvrat (silent sit-in)' at Rajghat to press for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation over the alleged liquor scam.

Virendra Sachdeva, working president of the BJP's Delhi unit, Leader of Opposition in the assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and other party workers also prayed for good sense to prevail over the Kejriwal government during the protest at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial.