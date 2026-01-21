AI tools help police crack RWA president's murder

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has solved the daylight murder of a woman in Shalimar Bagh by using artificial intelligence tools to enhance blurred CCTV footage, leading to the identification and arrest of three men from Bihar, officials said on Tuesday.

Among those arrested is a long-time fugitive who allegedly orchestrated the killing of a 44-year-old Rachna Yadav, a Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) president of her block. The police said the victim was set to testify against the men who murdered her husband in 2023.

Investigators initially struggled as available CCTV footage from the crime scene and nearby areas was of poor quality. "AI technology was used to improve the quality of the CCTV footage. Multiple AI-based applications helped obtain clear images of the shooters, leading to the identification of one of the accused as Nikhil," a senior police officer said.

Rachna was shot dead near her house on January 10. Police have been arrested Nikhil (22), and two others, identified as Sumit (23) and Bharat Yadav (33).