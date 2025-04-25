Along Chhattisgarh-Telangana border: Massive crackdown on Maoists, three killed

Raipur: In a significant crackdown against Maoist insurgents, security forces in Chhattisgarh have launched a major operation in the Karregatta hills of Bijapur district. The operation has already resulted in the deaths of three Maoists, with their bodies recovered by the police.

The officials have reported the presence of a large number of Maoists in the area, which has been surrounded by the forces.

The encounter, described as fierce and intense, continues to unfold, with further details expected once the operation concludes.

Following intelligence inputs, this joint operation has been going on since Monday, involving the police forces of Telangana and Chhattisgarh, and is the largest of its kind to date along the border of the two states.

Approximately 150 Maoists have been encircled, and the exchange of gunfire has persisted for three days. Among those surrounded are high-profile Maoist leaders such as Hidma, Deva, and Damodar, each carrying a reward of Rs one crore.

The ongoing confrontation suggests that several prominent insurgents may be neutralised. The operation is being carried out by a coalition of forces, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Cobra (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action, a specialised unit of the CRPF, District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, and Telangana's Greyhound Force.

During the operation, over 100 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) have been discovered in the Karegutta hill area.

Efforts to remove landmines are currently underway, ensuring the safety of advancing troops.

This operation follows a recent warning issued by a Telangana cadre Maoist leader, who circulated pamphlets advising villagers to avoid the Karregutta forest and hills due to the presence of bombs laid for Maoist protection.

Despite these threats, the combined forces of Telangana and Chhattisgarh have entered the area, determined to dismantle the insurgent stronghold.