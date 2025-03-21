Amit Shah Challenges DMK On Tamil Language Education, Denies BJP Opposition To Regional Languages

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has launched a pointed critique of Tamil Nadu's DMK government, challenging its commitment to promoting Tamil in higher education and accusing the ruling party of lacking "the courage to translate medical and engineering courses in the Tamil language."

During parliamentary discussions on language policy, Shah promised that when his party forms a government in Tamil Nadu, they would ensure the translation of medical and engineering courses into Tamil. He suggested the DMK's inaction on this front was intended to "hide corruption" and divert public attention from other issues.

Addressing broader linguistic concerns, Shah emphasized that "Hindi does not compete with any national language" but rather acts as "a companion to all Indian languages," fostering linguistic harmony rather than dominance. "Hindi strengthens all Indian languages, and all Indian languages strengthen Hindi," he stated, highlighting what he described as a reciprocal relationship.

The Home Minister announced the creation of an Indian Languages Section under the Department of Official Language to enhance usage of all regional languages including "Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali." He further revealed plans to begin official correspondence with citizens, Chief Ministers, and MPs in their native languages starting in December, calling this "a strong reply to those who run their shops in the name of language."

Rejecting allegations that the BJP opposes South Indian languages, Shah questioned, "How can this be possible? I come from Gujarat, Nirmala Sitharaman is from Tamil Nadu." He criticized opponents who "spread poison in the name of language," suggesting they "like languages from thousands of kilometres away but do not like the language of India."

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko escalated tensions by claiming "Hindi has no grammar, no literature, it is a harsh language," and predicting that the "BJP will never form the government in Tamil Nadu, it will be buried." He accused Shah of speaking with "arrogance because he has got majority" in the central government.