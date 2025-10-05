Amit Shah Sets Deadline To Eradicate Naxalism, Says ‘No Talks Without Surrender’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing a public gathering in Bastar, firmly declared that the government will not engage in any dialogue with Maoist groups unless they surrender their weapons. Citing internal divisions within the Maoist leadership over whether to abandon the armed struggle, Shah stated that the only acceptable path forward for them is to lay down arms and join the mainstream.

He underscored that both the Centre and the Chhattisgarh government are deeply focused on developing Bastar and other regions long affected by Naxal violence. “Some people talk about discussions. But what is there to discuss? We already have a comprehensive surrender policy. Those who disrupt peace will face the combined strength of our security forces,” Shah asserted.

The Home Minister reaffirmed the government’s goal to completely eradicate Naxalism by March 2026. Referring to his visit to the Danteshwari temple earlier in the day, Shah said he prayed for strength for security personnel to rid Bastar of the “red terror.”

He also rejected long-held claims that Naxalism arose from a fight for development, saying that it has instead prevented growth in tribal regions. “Today, every village has access to electricity, water, roads, toilets, insurance, and food security schemes. But Bastar still lags behind because of Naxalism,” he said.

Appealing to tribal communities, Shah urged families to convince misled youth to abandon violence. He lauded Chhattisgarh’s surrender policy, promising ₹1 crore in development funds to villages freed from Naxal influence. Shah reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance that by March 2026, no extremist group will be able to hinder the rights or progress of the region’s people.