Ammonia gas leak from ice factory triggers panic in MP

Ratlam: Panic gripped residents of Jaora town in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district after an ammonia gas leak from an ice factory late on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 10.30 p.m., sending residents in nearby colonies, including a police residential complex, into a state of alarm.

The leak was first detected by police personnel on night patrol near a public garden located just a few yards from the factory.

The officers reportedly experienced intense eye irritation and a pungent smell, prompting them to investigate further.

Upon inspection, they found that ammonia gas was leaking from the ice manufacturing unit.

“The gas spread quickly in the surrounding area, causing severe discomfort to many residents. Several people, particularly the elderly, complained of irritation due to exposure,” a police official said on Wednesday.

Emergency response teams from the district administration, police, and the

factory management swiftly reached the spot and managed to stop the leakage. The situation was brought under control within a few hours.

Some of the affected residents were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. All were discharged on Wednesday morning after receiving medical care.

“Some residents experienced uneasiness due to inhaling ammonia gas, but all have been treated and discharged.

The situation is completely under control now. As a precautionary measure, further safety protocols have been put in place,” said Ratlam

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the leak was caused by a rupture in an ammonia supply pipe. However, officials said a detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of leakage.