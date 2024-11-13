Anchoring couple enters India Book of Records

Bhubaneswar: Hrushikesh and Sudipta Panigrahi of Berhampur have entered the India Book of Records 2024 as ‘the first anchoring couple of India’ who have transformed anchoring on the stage into an art and have been introducing renowned artistes and personalities on stage for more than 30 years. They have carved a niche for themselves as an anchoring team and emerged as pioneers in this arena.

A felicitation function for the couple was organised by‘Nadabrahma’, a renowned cultural organisation of Odisha, at Aditya Birla Hall Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan here on Sunday.

Anchoring is not everyone’s cup of tea. But, Hrushikesh and Sudipta have been working in perfect harmony with very rare overlapping or intrusion since the Konark Dance and Music Festival in 1993. Their immense respect for the celebrities is reflected in their narrations.

The couple have introduced the President, the Prime Minister, scores of eminent personalities and artistes on the stage.

The innovative style, sonorous voice and impeccable Odia of Hrushikesh along with Sudipta’s precise and spontaneous narration in English make the couple the most sought-after anchor duo. They have infused a touch of professionalism in their quest for perfection and rhythmic cadence which was hitherto non-existent in anchoring anywhere.

Swami Brahmanisthananda Saraswati, founder of Swami Chidananda World Peace Foundation, Mangalore, attended as chief guest.Gobardhan Dhal, chairman, International Boita Bandana Utsav, Delhi and Ramani Ranjan Jena, chairman, Konark Mahotsav were the guests of honour.