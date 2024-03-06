  • Menu
Another setback to Congress in Gujarat as party MLA quits

Another setback to Congress in Gujarat as party MLA quits
Gandhinagar: Ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Gujarat, the party's state unit faced another setback with the resignation of Manavadar constituency MLA, Arvind Ladani, from the grand old party.

The fresh jolt to the Congress came just two days after the departure of former Gujarat unit party president, Arjun Modhwadia.

Ladani submitted his resignation to Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary on Wednesday.

He is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after announcing his exit from the primary membership of the Congress.

Ladani, who embarked on his political journey as the Sarpanch of Kodvav village in 1989, has held various local leadership roles. He had secured victory in the 2022 Assembly elections against BJP's Jawahar Chavda.

The resignation marks a continuing trend of the leaders of the grand old party switching to the BJP, reducing the Congress' strength in the Assembly from 17 in 2022 to now 13.

