Anshuman Naik gets RSSDI Award

Rourkela: Founder of Sweet Life Diabetic’s Care & Research Centre, Rourkela, Dr Anshuman Naik, received RSSDI Award for best innovation in diabetics at the annual diabetes conference at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi.

Dr Naik received a gold medal, citation, shawl and Rs 25,000 from Union minister Jitendra Singh for his commitment to diabetes care. International Diabetes Federation President Peter Schwarz and IDF Southeast Asia Region President Azad Khan were present.

Dr Naik is the first doctor from western Odisha to receive this award. He has been working in the field of diabetes for more than a decade in Sundargarh district. He has treated more than one lakh patients so far. Dr Naik asks his patients to rely on simple home-based diet, exercise, yoga and regular check-up.

His well-wishers, patients and colleagues have congratulated him for receiving the award.