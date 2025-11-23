Arms racket busted in Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have busted a major international illegal arms racket that was supplying China and Turkey-made weapons to those involved with the notorious gangs of Lawrence Bishnoi, Bambiha and Gogi Himanshu Bhai.

The racket, linked to Pakistan's ISI, used to supply high-end weapons made in China and Turkey, to the gangsters in the national capital region and its surrounding states. The consignments used to enter India via Punjab with the use of drones and from there the weapons were supplied to the gangs.