As tensions escalate…India's military spending outpaces Pak by 9 times

New Delhi: As tensions escalate in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, an international report released on Monday underscored the vast disparity in military capabilities between India and Pakistan.

According to the 2024 edition of the “Trends in World Military Expenditure” report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), India’s military spending was nearly nine times higher than Pakistan’s last year. The data also shows that China's military expenditure in 2024 exceeded the combined defence spending of India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. According to the report, in 2024, India spent USD 86.1 billion on its military needs, ranking fifth globally, while Pakistan spent USD 10.2 billion, placing it at the 29th position. This means Pakistan’s defence spending amounts to just 11.84% of India's expenditure.

The report stated that India’s military expenditure surged by 42 per cent since 2015. It noted that how India, one of the largest arms importers in the world, has put in place a policy aimed at reducing its reliance on arms imports. The policy earmarks 75 per cent of Indian capital outlays (equivalent to 22 per cent of total military spending) to fund domestic military procurement and it has made significant progress over the years, said the report.

“India is now able to produce armoured vehicles, helicopters and submarines. However, it remains reliant on imports for some more advanced systems, such as combat aircraft,” it added.

The report also outlines China’s rapidly expanding prowess defence expenditure, which reached USD 314 billion in 2024 — more than the combined military expenditures of India (USD 86.1 billion), Japan (USD 55.3 billion), South Korea (USD 47.6 billion), and Australia (USD 33.8 billion), totalling USD 222.8 billion.