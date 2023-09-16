Live
- Rakshit Shetty’s ‘Saptha Sagaralu Dhaati’ locks release date
- ‘Cult Mama’ song from ‘Skanda’ to be out on Sep 18th
- Best Film for ‘Sita Ramam,’ Jr NTR bags Best Actor: Here is the complete list of winners at SIIMA 2023 (Telugu)
- Flipkart to roll out the 'price lock' feature ahead of the festive season
- Facebook's architecture hurt its own misinformation policies, research finds
- Being the 5th largest economy 'impressive,' but per capita income must also rise, says Ex RBI Gov
- Congress prods SEBI to act against Adani firms, demands probe by JPC
- Cheetah reintroduction project set for success despite challenges: Project head By Gaurav Saini
- BJP leaders arrested at Kalluru in Khammam district
- First meeting of committee on simultaneous polls on Sept 23: Kovind
Just In
'Ashok Gehlot must resign,' says Pralhad Joshi after ED arrest of RPSC member in paper leak case
Union Minister and Rajasthan election in-charge Pralhad Joshi on Saturday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot following the arrest of suspended RPSC member Babu Lal Katara by the Enforcement Directorate in the paper leak case.Yesterday, ED raided and arrested a close man of CM Ashok Gehlot.
Union Minister and Rajasthan election in-charge Pralhad Joshi on Saturday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot following the arrest of suspended RPSC member Babu Lal Katara by the Enforcement Directorate in the paper leak case.
''Yesterday, ED raided and arrested a close man of CM Ashok Gehlot. Gehlot had made him a member of RPSC. If Gehlot is left with a little shame, he should resign,'' Joshi told reporters here, adding, Gehlot has no moral to remain in the post of the chief minister. He said there was corruption in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the state. ''Rajasthan is number one in corruption. Is it a good thing?'' Joshi also trained his guns at the opposition's INDIA alliance, saying the pact was formed against Sanatan Dharm. He said the group is toeing an ''anti-Hindu'' policy and people will teach it a lesson.
He said that the opposition has neither any solid policy nor a leader and people will not take the alliance seriously.