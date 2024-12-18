ASI commences repair work of Ratna Bhandar

Puri: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Tuesday commenced repair work of ‘Ratna Bhandar’ of the Jagannath temple in Puri. The work started around 1 pm and continued till 6 pm, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said. “The ASI has assured us a three-month timeline, but we have requested them to expedite the process,” he told reporters in Bhubaneswar.

Harichandan said the repair work will be carried out without affecting the daily rituals of deities inside the 12th century shrine, and the timings for devotees, who can enter the temple till a certain point during the renovation. Everyday, the repair work will be conducted for five to six hours after the second ‘Bhoga Mandap’ (ritual ending around 12.30 pm).

ASI Superintending Archaeologist D B Garnayak said: “We will set up scaffolding first before removing plasters from the walls of the Ratna Bhandar (temple treasury). The entire structure will then be cleaned, and the repair of old iron beams and cracked stones will be undertaken.” Both the inner and outer chambers will undergo repair. The renovation of the Ratna Bhandar will not be carried out on Saturdays and Sundays, and other holidays, keeping in view the crowd of devotees, the ASI official said. The Ratna Bhandar was reopened in July after 46 years for documenting inventory of valuables and repair of the structure.

“The technical personnel of ASI are engaged in the repair work, which will be conducted under the direct supervision of senior officials. Our technical core committee will also monitor the work from time to time,” Garnayak said.

Those involved in the repair process are donning traditional attire like the servitors of the temple, officials said. They have also been provided “special identity cards”. The Ratna Bhandar is located on the northern side of the Jagannath temple. It comprises two chambers where gold and diamond ornaments of the trinity – Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath – have been stored for ages.