Aspirational India joins Artificial Intelligence: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday applauded India's development and growth and said the country was powered by a double-engine AI. "This is the era of AI and the future of the world is linked with it. India is powered by two AIs. For the world, it is Artificial Intelligence but in India, it's Aspirational India plus Artificial Intelligence. When the two meet, it accelerates India's growth," the PM said.

"India's growth will benefit the world. India drove the world's growth in the past but during colonialism, we couldn't. Now, we are independent and ready to drive the growth," Modi said at the NDTV World Summit, adding that the world feels happy when India grows.

"The metric of success from now on would be 'what we want to achieve' — India has a forward-looking approach. A vision for developed India by 2047 is a part of the mindset," Modi said.

"India has started the AI mission this year. We are increasing the use of AI in every sector," the Prime Minister said, adding that there is no scope for rest as his government works to make India's dreams come true. "India is the ray of hope amid global crisis. India giving hope to the world engulfed in various concerns, it is working on unprecedented scale and speed in every field," he said.

Modi also took a swipe at his political opposition. "There is a tradition... every government compares its work to the previous. We used to walk this path but, from now on, we cannot compare past and present and be happy. The metric of success from now on will be what we want to achieve... and that is a 'developed India' by 2047," he said.