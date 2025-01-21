Athawale slams Kejriwal for failed poll promises

New Delhi : Days ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, The Republican Party of India (RPI) President and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has criticised the Aam Aadmi Party convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for failing to fulfill all the poll promises despite being in power for the last 11 years.

While speaking to IANS, Athawale also said that the BJP will form the government with a landslide victory in Delh.

The Union Minister also added that Arvind Kejriwal failed to fulfill his poll promises to provide permanent houses to the underprivileged and slum dwellers residing in the national capital.

On the other hand, the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already fulfilled the promise of giving permanent housing to slum dwellers living in the city, Athawale said.

"The BJP will form the government this time in Delhi while the AAP will be booted out of power," he said.

Commenting on the recent attack on Arvind Kejriwal's convoy attacked while conducting a door-to-door campaign in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, Athawale said: "It is not the BJP but the people of Delhi who are targeting Kejriwal with stones and bricks after he failed to fulfill the promises based on which he was voted to power for the last 15 years in Delhi. Therefore, the AAP must not come to power at any cost in the upcoming Assembly polls."