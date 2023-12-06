Atishi issues ultimatum for timely completion of Anand Vihar flyover

New Delhi: Delhi’s Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi visited the under-construction Anand Vihar flyover on Wednesday morning, expressing dissatisfaction with the project's progress.

Atishi, who inspected the site, pulled up officials for the delay and issued an ultimatum for completion of the flyover by April.

Atishi emphasised the critical role of the flyover in alleviating East Delhi's traffic congestions and warned that any further delays would not be tolerated.

She directed officials to expedite the construction by doubling manpower and machines, and demanded weekly progress reports.

"The Kejriwal Government will not tolerate delays in essential projects like this," Atishi said during the inspection. She further highlighted the adverse impact on daily commuters and instructed officials to take necessary measures to complete the project soon, even working day and night if required.

Atishi warned officials of action if the flyover was not completed by the specified deadline.

She urged PWD officials to enhance their planning, monitoring, and evaluation system to prevent delays in future projects.

In addition to construction updates, Atishi emphasised the need for better traffic management on the road stretch during the ongoing work.

The under-construction flyover, spanning approximately 1,440 metres with six lanes, aims to ease traffic congestion at key points such as Ramprastha Colony, Vivek Vihar, and Shreshth Vihar.

The features of the upcoming flyover include the construction of two up-down ramps, a cycle lane, and a multi-utility zone.

The project is anticipated to eliminate two traffic signals, benefiting an estimated 1.48 lakh daily commuters. Upon completion, the flyover is expected to save drivers approximately 11.07 minutes per trip, resulting in daily savings of 42,700 man-hours.

Moreover, the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions by 1.50 lakh tonnes and annual fuel savings of 16.57 lakh litres are projected to yield a yearly cost savings of Rs144.78 crore for the public.