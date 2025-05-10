ATMs operating smoothly

New Delhi: India's top banks, including the State Bank of India and the Punjab National Bank, said that their ATMs and digital services were fully functional and all operations were normal.

The announcement by the banks came in response to fake social media reports claiming that ATMs are likely to be shut in the coming days amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. "All our ATMs, CDMs/ADWMs and digital services are fully operational and available for public use," the State Bank of India said in a post on X.