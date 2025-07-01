Aviation Expert Links Boeing 787 Software Malfunction To Deadly Ahmedabad Air India Crash

A prominent US aviation attorney has raised serious concerns about a potential software malfunction in the Boeing 787 Dreamliner that may have contributed to the devastating Air India Flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad. Mary Schiavo, former Inspector General of the US Department of Transportation and current aviation attorney with Motley Rice, suggests that a computer-triggered engine thrust rollback could have been the catalyst for the tragedy that claimed 274 lives in May 2025.

During an exclusive interview with The Sunday Guardian, Schiavo outlined her theory that the catastrophic accident may have resulted from a documented software-related engine malfunction that has previously affected Boeing 787 aircraft. The veteran aviation expert, drawing from her extensive experience in aircraft safety investigations, believes the incident bears troubling similarities to earlier documented cases involving the same aircraft model.

The Air India Dreamliner crashed shortly after departing from Ahmedabad airport, creating one of the deadliest aviation disasters in recent Indian history. Schiavo's analysis focuses on the possibility that the aircraft experienced a dual engine thrust rollback triggered by a software failure, a specific type of malfunction that has been investigated and documented in previous Boeing 787 incidents across the global fleet.

Central to Schiavo's concerns is the Thrust Control Malfunction Accommodation system, a critical safety mechanism integrated into the Boeing 787's engine management architecture. This system operates through the Full Authority Digital Engine Control, a sophisticated computer-based platform designed to optimize engine performance and maintain flight safety. However, Schiavo warns that this same system can automatically reduce engine thrust without pilot intervention if it incorrectly determines that the aircraft is on the ground rather than airborne.

Such a misclassification during flight could result in catastrophic power loss at a critical phase of flight operations, potentially explaining the circumstances surrounding the AI-171 disaster. The aviation attorney emphasizes that this type of software-induced malfunction represents a particularly dangerous scenario because it can override pilot control and create emergency situations that may be difficult to recover from, especially during takeoff when aircraft are most vulnerable.

Schiavo drew parallels to a 2019 incident involving Japan Air Nippon Airways where a similar dual-engine rollback occurred on a Boeing 787. That incident was subsequently investigated by the US National Transportation Safety Board, which conclusively determined that a software flaw was responsible for the malfunction. Following that investigation, corrective measures were mandated for the Boeing 787 fleet, though Schiavo questions whether these fixes were comprehensively implemented across all aircraft of this model worldwide.

The aviation expert also highlighted concerning parallels with Boeing's handling of the 737 MAX MCAS software failures, suggesting that while the aviation industry's attention was focused on those highly publicized disasters, potential risks within the 787 system may not have received adequate attention or resolution. This observation raises broader questions about Boeing's software quality control processes and the comprehensive nature of safety updates across different aircraft models.

Schiavo stressed the critical importance of India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation conducting a thorough and independent investigation into the AI-171 crash. She emphasized that investigators must examine not only the information and data that Boeing provides but also critically assess what information might be missing or incomplete. This comprehensive approach should include analysis of health data transmitted by the aircraft systems, which would have been accessible to both Air India and Boeing throughout the flight.

The attorney called for meticulous examination of maintenance records, software update compliance histories, and any prior safety alerts or warnings related to the specific aircraft involved in the crash. She argues that such a comprehensive investigation is essential to determine whether known software vulnerabilities contributed to the disaster and whether adequate corrective measures had been implemented on the accident aircraft.

This case highlights ongoing concerns about the increasing reliance on automated systems in modern commercial aviation and the potential risks when these systems malfunction or misinterpret flight conditions. As aviation technology becomes more sophisticated, the interaction between software systems and flight safety continues to present complex challenges for both manufacturers and regulatory agencies worldwide, making thorough investigation and transparent reporting of such incidents crucial for preventing future tragedies.