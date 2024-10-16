Baijayant BJP poll in-charge for Delhi

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed its vice-president Baijayant Pandaas the party’s in-charge for Delhi Assembly elections. Alongside him, Ghaziabad MP Atul Garg has been appointed as the co-incharge for this crucial election.

Panda, who represents Kendrapara in the Lok Sabha, previously managed organisational affairs for Delhi, giving him essential insights into the party’s functional dynamics in the region. His new role is seen as a strategic move to leverage his experience for BJP’s political advantage in the capital.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in February next year, carrying significant symbolic weight despite the Union Territory’s limited political clout.

The BJP aims to reclaim power in Delhi, a position it last held in 1998, and confront Aam Aadmi Party’s Arvind Kejriwal, a prominent adversary.

Notably, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is also an MP from Sambalpur, was the BJP election in-charge for Haryana and helped the party score a hat-trick, defying anti-incumbency in the recently concluded polls in the State.

The BJP had performed exceptionally well in the last Lok Sabha polls in Odisha winning 20 of 21 seats. It also formed its maiden government in the State by bagging 74 seats in the Assembly polls.