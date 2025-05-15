BCAS Withdraws Security Clearance for Turkey’s Celebi Airport Services Citing National Security Concerns

The security clearance given to Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, a ground handling company based in Turkey, has been revoked by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) in a major action. Made "in the interest of national security," the decision may have a significant impact on the company's operations at Indian airports.

Official sources claim that BCAS notified the Ministry of Civil Aviation of the development earlier this week. The revocation impacts Celebi's capacity to go on offering ground handling services at important Indian airports, where it operates through a number of joint ventures, such as Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai.

The decision was made as foreign companies operating vital infrastructure in India are coming under more and more scrutiny. Officials have stated that the measure is based on national security assessments and intelligence inputs, but the government has not made the precise reasons for the move public.

Celebi, which has been in business in India for more than ten years, offers a variety of services, such as ramp handling, aircraft cleaning, passenger services, and cargo handling. Its abrupt dismissal would interfere with airport operations and compel airport management to find other ground handling suppliers.

The action, according to industry analysts, emphasizes how important it is for the government to protect aviation infrastructure from possible external threats.

In response to the ruling, Celebi has not yet released an official statement. Operational recommendations are anticipated to be issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Indian airport operators in the interim to guarantee service continuity and reduce interruptions.

This change is probably going to have an effect on a number of current and upcoming ground handling tenders, particularly those that involve international parties.