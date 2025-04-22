‘Be growth enablers, not regulators’: PM asks civil servants to act like craftsmen for growth

New Delhi: Underlining that rapid changes are taking place globally, Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Monday urged bureaucrats to play the role of an enabler to facilitate growth rather than a regulator and a mere keeper of rule books.

Addressing civil servants on the 17th Civil Services Day at Vigyan Bhavan, PM Modi said India’s bureaucracy and policymaking cannot operate on outdated frameworks and that the policies the government is working on now are going to shap e the future of the next 1,000 years.

Reflecting on the past role of bureaucracy as a regulator controlling the pace of industrialisation and entrepreneurship, he emphasised that the nation has moved beyond this mindset and is now fostering an environment that promotes enterprise among citizens and helps them overcome barriers. “Civil services must transform into an enabler, expanding its role from merely being the keeper of rule books to becoming a facilitator of growth,” Modi said. He also conferred the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration during the event. “The policies we are working on today, the decisions we are making, are going to shape the future of the next thousand years”, he said. “Our bureaucracy, our work, our policy making cannot continue in the old way. That is why after 2014, a very big ‘Maha Yagya’ of system transformation started in the country. We are adapting ourselves with this fast pace,” he said.

The PM warned that in a technology-driven world, one should not forget the importance of human judgement, and urged civil servants to always pay attention to people’s voices.

“Be sensitive, listen to the voice of the poor, understand their problems, make solving them your priority. Just like Atithi Devo Bhava (guests are like gods), we have to move ahead with the mantra that Naagrik Devo Bhava (citizens are like gods).”

Modi said, “I believe that quality of governance does not come just by launching schemes.

Rather, quality in governance is determined by how deeply the scheme reached the people and how much real impact it had.” In the last decade, he said, the government has bridged the gap with citizens by leveraging technology, innovation and new practices.

“Its impact is visible in rural and urban areas as well as in remote areas,” he said. To remain relevant, the PM said, the members of civil service have to adapt themselves according to contemporary challenges.