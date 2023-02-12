Bengal-Centre tussle erupts over expenses

Kolkata: A fresh tussle has erupted between the Central and West Bengal governments over the expenses towards deployment of central armed forces personnel in the state on various occasions.

On Friday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman alleged in Parliament that the West Bengal government had not been clearing the dues on account of the state's share in bearing the expenses borne for the purpose of deployment of the forces.

Pointing out that West Bengal is often vocal on non-payment of central dues to the state, Sitharaman said that while raising objections to pending central dues is ration it has to be kept in mind that the Union government too can raise objections to the non-payment of the state government's share in the expenses borne for deployment of central armed forces.

She said that whenever any state gives requisition for deployment of central armed forces the Centre adheres. "This was done in the case of West Bengal also. But an amount of Rs 1,841 crore is due from the state government on this count," the Union Finance Minister said.

The state government has reacted to Sitharaman's allegations by issuing a counter-Statement on Saturday.

The statement claimed that since the central armed forces personnel were deployed for poll purposes monitored by the office of the Election Commission of India, the question of the state government bearing a share of the expenses does not arise.

"Central Paramilitary Forces (CAPF), are deployed by Home Ministry for conduct of elections to the Lok Sabha and to the State Legislative Assembly. The forces are deployed as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India. The consent of the state governments is not taken regarding the need for deployment of Central forces during these elections.

"Accordingly, the expenditure relating to deployment of CAPF personnel for election duty should be borne by Government of India and not by the states. It has also been seen that at times, Central forces overstay even after election process is over. Further, the logistics, honorarium etc. and other arrangements are made by the state government, which entails huge expenditure that is borne by the States," the statement read.

The West Bengal government has also argued that it does not hold the onus for bearing the expenses of central forces in the left-wing extremism (LWE)-affected areas.

"As regards deployment of CRPF etc. in LWE affected areas, it may be mentioned that left-wing extremism is a national problem and to deal with the problem, the paramilitary forces are deployed, who work in close coordination with the state police. Movement of such elements is not restricted to one State only but is across states.

"Accordingly, the expenditure relating to deployment of Central forces in LWE affected areas which is a national issue, should be borne by Government of India," the statement added.