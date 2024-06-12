Bengal post-poll violence: Calcutta HC extends retention of CAPF personnel by two days

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed an extension in the period of retention of the 400 companies of central armed police forces (CAPF) in West Bengal, to tackle post-poll violence, by two more days till July 21.



The Election Commission of India had earlier directed the retention of the 400 companies of CAPF till June 19.

A division bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hirnmay Bhattacharya passed this order after hearing the petition filed earlier in the week by the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari seeking the court’s intervention in preventing events of post-poll violence in the state.

It has also directed the state government to submit a report to the court by June 14 on the steps taken by the administration to prevent post-poll violence.

The next hearing on the matter will be on June 18.

Welcoming the court order, Adhikari slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress.

"The drubbing of Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress continues. The attempt of the ruling party to unleash a reign of terror suffers a severe blow as the Hon'ble High Court at Calcutta orders deployment of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces till at least 21st June, 2024 to put a curb on the evil plans of the TMC to perpetrate Post Poll violence upon the karyakartas of the Bharatiya Janata Party. The ruling dispensation has been cautioned against continuation of such post poll violence which is being done at the behest of the Trinamooli goons since the declaration of the results. Truth and the voice of Bengal wins yet again. The next date is fixed on the 18th of June, 2024 when the Hon'ble Court will once again consider the issue pertaining to retention of CAPF beyond 21st June, 2024," he said in a post on X.