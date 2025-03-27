Betting App Case: CBI raids Chhattisgarh ex CM Baghel

New Delhi/Raipur: Two months after registering a corruption case in the Mahadev online betting app scandal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday launched raids in Chhattisgarh at several locations, including the residence of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The federal agency is probing a larger conspiracy in the ₹6,000 crore betting scam. The CBI had registered a case on the request of Chhattisgarh government and that Baghel was under the scanner. The CBI had registered a regular case by consolidating 77 FIRs from various police stations and the economic offences wing (EOW) in Chhattisgarh.