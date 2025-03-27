  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Betting App Case: CBI raids Chhattisgarh ex CM Baghel

Betting App Case: CBI raids Chhattisgarh ex CM Baghel
x
Highlights

New Delhi/Raipur: Two months after registering a corruption case in the Mahadev online betting app scandal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)...

New Delhi/Raipur: Two months after registering a corruption case in the Mahadev online betting app scandal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday launched raids in Chhattisgarh at several locations, including the residence of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The federal agency is probing a larger conspiracy in the ₹6,000 crore betting scam. The CBI had registered a case on the request of Chhattisgarh government and that Baghel was under the scanner. The CBI had registered a regular case by consolidating 77 FIRs from various police stations and the economic offences wing (EOW) in Chhattisgarh.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick