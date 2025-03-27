Live
- Girl child is a blessing to family: Collector
- Children stretch beyond their boundaries to ace English
- LRS fee payment deadline nears, avail 25% rebate before March 31: DC
- Cancer screening programme ‘ColFit’ launched
- Vizianagaram eyes 16.63% growth in agri sector
- Bhadrachalam: Building collapses, 2 buried alive
- Suggestions offered to enhance biz operations at Adani Port
- Palestinians protest Hamas in rare public show of dissent
- LS being run in 'non-democratic' manner: Rahul
- Strictly follow safety protocols, VMRDA tells shop operators
Betting App Case: CBI raids Chhattisgarh ex CM Baghel
Highlights
New Delhi/Raipur: Two months after registering a corruption case in the Mahadev online betting app scandal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)...
New Delhi/Raipur: Two months after registering a corruption case in the Mahadev online betting app scandal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday launched raids in Chhattisgarh at several locations, including the residence of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.
The federal agency is probing a larger conspiracy in the ₹6,000 crore betting scam. The CBI had registered a case on the request of Chhattisgarh government and that Baghel was under the scanner. The CBI had registered a regular case by consolidating 77 FIRs from various police stations and the economic offences wing (EOW) in Chhattisgarh.
Next Story