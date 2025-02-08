Live
- Why Women Should Eat Pumpkin Seeds Daily: Essential Health Benefits
- Delhi secretariat GAD department issued order saying all officials report at Secretariat and no document, files, computers hard disk be taken out of Secretariat
- HC has not given clean chit to in MUDA case: CM
- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
- Kejriwal Team loses elections
Just In
Bhubaneswar: CMO warns officials against neglecting grievance redressal
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has asked senior officers heading different departments to initiate disciplinary action against officials found neglecting resolution of public grievances at their ends.
The CMO, in a letter to the top officers, has also directed them to speed up the grievance redress process and take disciplinary action under the Orissa Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1962, against those who are deliberately neglecting the resolution of complaints.
The CMO letter came after it was noticed that some of the grievances remain unresolved for long time for which the complaints run to the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell.
“A review of the status of complaints revealed that many of them have been delayed for a long time due to slow action at different levels. As a result, complainants have been repeatedly visiting the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell with the same issues,” the CMO letter addressed to senior officials, including additional chief secretaries, DGP, district collectors and SPs, said.
The CMO has also instructed senior officials to prioritise and expedite the resolution of public grievances to restore faith in government processes.
“The public hearing programme is one of the best initiatives by the Odisha government, offering a platform for citizens to submit their grievances to authorities at any time and from anywhere. Therefore, the programme should be given priority,” the CMO said.