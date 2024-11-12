Bhubaneswar: Dress code of nurses to be changed

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to change the dress code of both female and male employees of the nursing service cadre in the State, a Health department official said on Monday.

The BJP government has finalised six different dress patterns for the nursing employees with different colour codes. At present, the female nursing staffers wear white sarees or dresses with white aprons, officials said.

According to a letter issued recently by the Health and Family Welfare department to the Nursing Director, nursing officers and senior nursing officers (female) will wear light lavender dresses while the assistant nursing superintendents (ANS) will now wear cyan blue dresses.

Similarly, the dress colour for deputy nursing superintendents (DNS) and nursing superintendents (NS) will be white with the collar neck portion of the white apron bordered in deep purple. As per the decision, all the nursing employees (both men and women) will now have to wear scrub suits to perform indoor duty such as ICU, operation theatre and labour room.