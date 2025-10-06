Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Voting To Be Held In Two Phases, Results On November 14

The polls will decide the fate of the 243-member assembly as key alliances gear up for a high-stakes political contest.

The Election Commission of India has officially declared the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The state will cast its votes in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes to take place on November 14. The term of the current 243-member assembly concludes on November 22.

Political parties had requested that polling be held after the Chhath festival to ensure higher voter participation, as many residents return home for the festivities. The Election Commission’s announcement followed a detailed press briefing outlining new measures for conducting transparent and efficient elections.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accompanied by Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, reviewed security and logistics in Bihar to guarantee a free and fair election. While the JD(U) advocated for single-phase polling, the Commission opted for two phases, citing logistical reasons.

Meanwhile, alliances are finalizing their seat-sharing arrangements. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav expressed confidence that the Mahagathbandhan will form the next government, criticizing the ruling coalition for alleged governance failures.

In 2020, the NDA — comprising the BJP and JD(U) — secured a majority with 117 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan won 110. This year, over 7.4 crore voters are expected to participate across 90,000 polling booths, with 14 lakh first-time voters. The Election Commission also confirmed that 69 lakh names were removed from voter rolls due to deaths, migration, and duplication, following a special revision drive.

Additionally, the EC will deploy 243 general observers, 38 police observers, and 67 expenditure observers to monitor the process. EVMs will feature color photographs of candidates and bold printed details to enhance transparency. Alongside Bihar, seven bye-elections will also take place across various states.

With Bihar’s political climate heating up and both alliances intensifying campaigns, the November elections are set to determine the state’s future leadership amid renewed debates on governance, employment, and development.