Bihar: People mourn as two brothers drown while bathing in Madhubani pond

Patna: Two minor brothers drowned while bathing in the Ban Ganga pond near Baneshwar Sthan in Barri village, under the Benipatti police station area of Madhubani district, Bihar, on Saturday.​

​The tragic incident, which occurred around 11.30 am, triggered panic in the area, with a large crowd gathering at the spot.​

According to Shivsharan Sah, the SHO of Benipatti police station, several children from the village had gone to bathe in the pond when three of them entered deep water and began to drown.​

A teacher from a nearby school and local villagers noticed the situation, raised an alarm, and immediately jumped into the pond to rescue the children. With collective efforts, all three were pulled out.​

However, two of the children were found unconscious, while the third child’s condition was reported to be stable.​

Both were rushed to the Benipatti Sub-Divisional Hospital in an auto-rickshaw, where doctors declared them brought dead.​

The deceased children were identified as Shivam Mishra (13) and Ayush Mishra (12), sons of Vipin Mishra, a resident of Ward No. 7 of Barri village.​

Confirming the deaths, Dr. Vikas Harinandan, a doctor at the sub-divisional hospital, said the children had already died before reaching the hospital.​

Following the incident, the local administration sprang into action.​

BDBDO Maheshwar Pandit arrived at the site, and divers were deployed to search the pond to ensure no other child was trapped in the water.​

Benipatti SHO Shivsharan Sah also reached the hospital along with police personnel.​

It was reported that the children’s father, Vipin Mishra, works in Delhi.​

He had two marriages - his first wife had passed away earlier, and both deceased children were from that marriage. He has one daughter from his second wife.​

The tragic loss has plunged the entire village into mourning.​

The district administration has assured adequate compensation to the deceased's family members. The dead bodies were sent to Sadar Hospital for the post-mortem.​





