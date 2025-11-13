Bihar polls: Tension in Rohtas as Grand Alliance candidates protest outside strong room

Patna: With preparations underway for the vote counting on November 14 in the Bihar Assembly elections, tension flared in Sasaram, Rohtas district, after candidates and supporters of the Grand Alliance created a ruckus outside the strong room at the Market Committee premises in Takiya Bazaar in the early hours of Thursday.

The protest, at around 2 a.m., began when CCTV cameras inside the strong room stopped working, and a truck entered the premises without security checks.

Suspecting foul play, RJD candidates Rajesh Yadav (Dinara) and Satyendra Sah (Sasaram) reached the spot with their supporters and sat on a dharna, shouting slogans against the district administration.

Rajesh Yadav alleged, “A truck containing EVMs has entered. Despite complaints, the administration isn’t responding. The CCTV is off -- clearly something wrong is happening.”

Satyendra Sah added, “Why did the truck enter the strong room at night? This is a conspiracy to replace EVMs because the Grand Alliance is winning all seven seats in Rohtas.”

Following the commotion, District Magistrate Udita Singh and Superintendent of Police (SP) Roshan Kumar arrived with police forces.

The truck was inspected, and officials clarified that it carried empty boxes meant for storing EVMs.

DM Udita Singh said, “All boxes have been checked and found empty. Still, if there’s any doubt, CCTV footage will be examined.”

However, Grand Alliance leaders questioned why the truck was brought in at night, continuing their protest late into the night despite official assurances.

The incident has further intensified political tensions in Rohtas, with RJD candidates alleging a conspiracy to rig EVMs ahead of counting. The district administration has reiterated that arrangements are in place for peaceful counting on November 14.

The polling in the Bihar Assembly was held on all 243 seats in two phases on November 6 and 11.

The polling percentage was recorded at over 66 per cent, which was almost 10 per cent higher than in the 2020 election.