Bijay’s Ganesh idol echoes peace

Berhampur: In a rare blend of artistry and devotion, engineer and chalk sculptor K Bijay Kumar Reddy, an employee of TPSODL Berhampur, has sculpted a divine marvel—a 3 cm miniature idol of Lord Ganesh, delicately carved from a single chalk piece, radiating a universal call for peace and harmony.

The tiny yet profound idol, completed in nearly three hours, embodies the theme “Ganesh Blessings on Earth”, symbolising a prayer for the world to embrace unity beyond borders. Renowned for his extraordinary series of chalk masterpieces, Reddy has time and again etched his name in records and hearts alike. His art is not merely craft, but an offering—each stroke carrying the fragrance of devotion and the spirit of hope.

“Lord Ganesh is the harbinger of wisdom and tranquillity. Through this idol, I wish to remind the world that true prosperity lies in peace and togetherness,” Reddy expressed with reverence. As the soft chalk turned into a sacred form under his patient hands, Reddy once again proved that when art meets devotion, it becomes a prayer etched in eternity.