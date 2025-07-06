BJP ally Tipra Motha Party to meet HM Shah over infiltration issue

Tipra Motha Party (TMP) leaders would soon meet with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to urge him to take drastic steps against infiltrators, party supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma said on Sunday.

Debbarma, a former royal scion, said that illegal infiltrators would jeopardise the socio-economic and customary aspects of the state's indigenous people, especially the tribals.

"The Government should take stringent steps to prevent the illegal infiltrators from entering India. Those already illegally staying in Tripura and other states must be pushed back immediately," the TMP chief told IANS.

He said, "India should not allow Bangladesh to hold the upcoming parliamentary elections without the participation of the Awami League. India should closely monitor the situation in Bangladesh where an anti-India situation is being created with the active support of Pakistan and ISI."

The situation in Bangladesh continues to remain volatile due to the internal violence that began there in June-July last year, especially after the fall of the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5, 2024.

Meanwhile, the TMP recently launched a widespread anti-infiltration campaign across Tripura. The TMP's senior leader and Forest and Environment Minister Animesh Debbama had said that no infiltrators would be allowed to stay in Tripura.

"Government should push back those infiltrators who came to Tripura after March 1971," Debbarma said.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Thursday that infiltrators from Bangladesh also realised that this bordering state (Tripura) is not a safe zone for them.

The Chief Minister said that all security agencies are on a high alert to prevent illegal infiltrators from entering India.

"After the trouble began in Bangladesh and following the fall of the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government in August last year, security forces maintained a close vigil along the border to foil any kind of infiltration bid," CM Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, told the media.

He said it is also not possible to enter Tripura and live here using fake Aadhaar cards.

The Chief Minister recently held meetings with the senior security officials of different agencies, including BSF, and requested the officials in the state to maintain close coordination among them to deal with the border-related issues.

The Chief Minister had further stated that if such infiltrators from across the border manage to enter Indian (Tripura) territory, they would be pushed back as per legal provisions.

Tripura, which has an 856 km border with Bangladesh, is surrounded on three sides by the neighbouring country, making the northeastern state very vulnerable and sensitive to cross-border migration issues and other crimes.

Except for some patches, most of the frontier had been fenced to prevent smuggling, trans-border crimes, and cross-border illegal movements by infiltrators and inimical elements.