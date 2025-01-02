BJP calls meeting to build consensus on 'zila adhyaksh'

The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership will sit together to build consensus on the names of district heads (zila adhyaksh) of the party on Thursday.

All BJP workers and potential candidates in the race for the 'zila adhyaksh' posts have arrived in the state capital and they will be attending a marathon meeting at the party headquarters in Bhopal.

After several round of meetings held at the party's district headquarters, Thursday’s talks will be held in the presence of party's in-charge for Madhya Pradesh Mahendra Singh, state unit chief V.D. Sharma and other organisational leaders.

There are at least four-five candidates from each district and during the meeting, BJP leaders will hold an interaction with all potential candidates and try to get a consensus on one name from one district, sources told IANS.

Multiple meetings to finalise the names of 'zila adhyakshs' were held during which names of three to four nominees came up based on caste equations.

After the meeting, Mahendra Singh will take the list to the Centre for its final approval.

According to an earlier statement by the BJP, the process of selection of 'zila adhyakshs' was supposed to be completed by the end of December. However, it was delayed due to a "lack of consensus" among the leaders and local party workers from different factions.

Sources in the BJP told IANS that, due to a lack of consensus at the state level, the issue was also raised before the Central leadership of the party.

However, the Central leadership asked the state unit to resolve the matter with consensus among the leaders and party workers.

During the ongoing organisational restructuring to strengthen its grassroots cadre, the BJP has completed the elections for its muti-layer 'Booth' and 'Mandal' committees.

A 12-member booth committee comprises one president and 11 members. The election process was needed mostly for selecting committees' presidents.

The 11 other members include 'WhatsApp Pramukh', 'Labharthi Pramukh', secretary, 'Maan Ki Baat Pramukh', and booth-level agent.



