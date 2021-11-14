BJP delegation meets Modi, demand reopening of Kartarpur Corridor

New Delhi: A BJP delegation on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested to reopen Kartarpur corridor on occasion 'Guru Nanak Jayanti' on November 19.

BJP national general secretaries Tarun Chugh and Dushyant Gautam, Punjab unit president Ashwani Sharma, national spokesperson Sardar R.P. Singh and youth wing national secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and other leaders from Punjab. The BJP's national vice president Saudan Singh led the delegation.



The BJP delegation gave a memorandum to the Prime Minister requesting for the reopening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, which has been closed since March last year due to Covid-related restrictions.The memorandum lauded the Prime Minister's effort for ensuring construction of the corridor, which was neglected by the Congress and other parties.

The memorandum mentioned that the people were expecting the corridor to reopen while the country is moving ahead with the unlock process after vaccinating 110 crore eligible population and when active cases are around 1.35 lakh.

"On the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Maharaj's 'Prakash Parv' on November 19, we request you to give order to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor. We have faith that you will act immediately," it said.

After the meeting, Bagga said that the delegation of Sikh leaders met the Prime Minister and requested to ensure reopening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor which has been closed since last year due to Covid.

"We are hopeful that the Prime Minister will address the demand of Sikh community like he did in the past by ensuring justice to 1984 riots victims," Bagga said.

Earlier, SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur and former union minister and Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal had also written to the Prime Minister demanding reopening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor.