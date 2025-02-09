BJP leaders visit L-G’s residence, await key decisions on Delhi’s future after historic victory

New Delhi: After the party's historic victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP leaders, including winning candidates and party officials, have begun crucial meetings to discuss the next steps for the capital’s governance.

Kailash Gahlot, the victorious BJP candidate from the Bijwasan constituency, arrived at the L-G’s House, stating, "I am here only for a courtesy meeting with the L-G."

Similarly, Parvesh Verma, the BJP winner from the New Delhi constituency, also paid a visit to the L-G's residence.

In a parallel development, BJP MP Anurag Thakur arrived in Lucknow at the BJP office to engage in party discussions related to the Delhi elections.

Earlier in the day, a significant meeting was held at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, where key decisions regarding the future of Delhi's governance were discussed. Union Minister and BJP President J.P. Nadda also attended the meeting.

One of the most anticipated decisions remains the identity of the Chief Ministerial face for Delhi, a question that has captured the public’s attention. The party is yet to announce the CM face officially, and people are eagerly awaiting the announcement.

The BJP's victory marks the end of the Aam Aadmi Party's decade-long dominance in Delhi, signalling a major shift in public sentiment. The party's decisive win in the recent election comes after suffering losses in 2015 and 2020. With a strong mandate, the BJP is poised to implement its vision for Delhi, ending the Kejriwal-led governance era in the city.

Earlier in the day, outgoing Chief Minister Atishi, who retained her Kalkaji seat by defeating BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri with a margin of 3,521 votes, submitted her resignation to the L-G at the Delhi Secretariat.

Despite her victory, the AAP suffered a massive electoral debacle, with senior leaders including Kejriwal himself, and his ministers like Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Saurabh Bhardwaj losing their seats.