Live
- Confident of coalition partners sticking with DMK for 2024 LS polls: TN Minister
- India’s trade deficit may turn volatile due to Red Sea danger: Nomura
- Nellore YSRCP MP candidate meets Anganwadi workers, says will take their demands to CM
- Kalinga Cup: Chennaiyin FC win 2-0 to hasten Gokulam Kerala exit
- 3.7 crore people came out of poverty in Bihar due to Nitish’s policies: Choudhary
- Delhi HC orders halt to unauthorised construction near Nizamuddin Dargah
- Resume flights from Adampur to Delhi: BJP leaders urge Scindia
- Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Japan beat Chile 2-0 to seal SF spot
- PM Modi inaugurates NASIN in Penukonda
- Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, TN ranked best states for startups
Just In
BJP names Dara Singh Chauhan as candidate for Parishad by-poll
The BJP has named former minister Dara Singh Chauhan as its candidate for the UP Vidhan Parishad, polling for which will be held on January 29.
Lucknow: The BJP has named former minister Dara Singh Chauhan as its candidate for the UP Vidhan Parishad, polling for which will be held on January 29.
The Parishad seat had fallen vacant after former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma was elevated to the Rajya Sabha and resigned from his seat in the Vidhan Parishad in September 2023.
Dara Singh Chauhan was a minister in the Yogi government from 2017 to 2022 but switched over to the Samajwadi Party in January 2022 and contested and won the Vidhan Sabha election on SP ticket.
However, weeks after the election, he quit SP and returned to the BJP.
He contested his own Ghosi seat on a BJP ticket in the by-election but lost to SP.
Since then, he has been waiting for his return to the council of ministers.