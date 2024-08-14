BJP’s Jagdambika Pal to head JPC on Waqf Bill

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagdambika Pal will head the Joint Parliamentary Committee which will examine the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024. In a notification released on Tuesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla appointed Pal as the chairperson of the 31-member committee.

Jagdambika Pal is a fourth-term MP from Uttar Pradesh and is seen as a lawmaker who enjoys warm cross-party relations.Amid protests over the Bill, the government decided to refer the bill to a joint committee of the two Houses. The joint panel has 31 members — 21 from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha — and will submit its report by the next session.

On Friday, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha adopted a motion moved by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, naming the members to be part of the committee.

In the Lok Sabha, 12 members of the panel are from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including eight from the BJP, and nine from the Opposition.