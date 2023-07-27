Black dress protest by 17 Opposition party leaders

New Delhi,: Opposition leaders representing 17 parties in Parliament hold a meeting in the chambers of leader of opposition Mallkarjuna Kharge to chalk out a strategy as there is logjam over the Manipur issue. The opposition is demanding that PM first make a statement but BJP leaders say that it is against the convention and opposition was deliberately making unreasonable demands as it wants to politicise the issue and not discuss the issue.

In a tweet, Congress from its official Twitter handle said, "The Modi government does not want a discussion on Manipur and the Prime Minister is keeping mum on the issue. INDIA wants that there should be a discussion on Manipur and the Prime Minister should give a detailed statement on it. On this issue, a meeting of opposition parties was held in the chamber of Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha."

Among those who attended the meeting besides Congress, are leaders from Trinamool Congress, DMK, CPI(M), RJD, SP, JD(U), NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), AAP, CPI, IUML, RLD, KC (M), JMM, RSP and VCK attended the meeting.

On Wednesday, the Opposition also moved a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the Modi government.

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 this year and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives while thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

The Congress had earlier demanded for imposition of the President's Rule in the state and also immediate removal of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh for failing miserably to control the law and order situation.

The Parliament's Monsoon Session has witnessed stormy sessions over the Opposition demand for a discussion on Manipur and even AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was suspended for remainder of the Session for his unruly behaviour while demanding for a discussion on the Manipur violence.