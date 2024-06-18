Blade-like object found in food of Air India flight

Mumbai: A blade-like metal piece was found in the food of a passenger onboard an Air India Bengaluru-San Francisco flight last week for which the Tata Group-owned airline has "deeply apologised".

Confirming the presence of a "foreign object" in the food, the airline on Monday said that it came from the vegetable processing machine used at the facilities of its catering partner TajSATS.

The passenger, in a post on X, claimed that he got a feel of the blade-like object only after chewing the grub for a few seconds but luckily no harm was done.